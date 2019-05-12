Local NewsPhotography New baby penguins at Woodland Park Zoo Originally published May 12, 2019 at 6:32 pmUpdated May 12, 2019 at 6:44 pm New baby penguins at Woodland Park ZooBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries A music icon watches over West Seattle’s Junction Trees start coming down to make way for light rail’s Lynnwood Link Photos: South Lake Union crane collapse Related Stories Electrical outage hits South Lake Union ICE flights a regular stop here, says Yakima mayor Baby penguin chicks had their press preview and a weighing at the Woodland Park Zoo on Friday. Share story By Alan Berner Related Stories Electrical outage hits South Lake Union May 12, 2019 ICE flights a regular stop here, says Yakima mayor May 12, 2019 Man’s death in west Alaska village jail is 3rd in 2 weeks May 12, 2019 Boise parks renamed to honor indigenous past May 12, 2019 More Photo Galleries A music icon watches over West Seattle’s Junction Trees start coming down to make way for light rail’s Lynnwood Link Photos: South Lake Union crane collapse Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com.