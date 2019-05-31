Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas arrived at Pier 91 in Seattle Friday, picking up passengers for a seven-day round trip to Alaska.
The ship will be homeported in Seattle for the summer season and is the largest to dock on the West Coast at 1,138-feet long.
The Port of Seattle expects 1.2 million paying cruise passengers this year, up 8 percent from last year’s record.
