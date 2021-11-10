A tree that fell on powerlines caused a power outage in Magnolia and Queen Anne that left more than 6,900 customers without power on Wednesday night, according to Seattle City Light.

The outage was reported just before 10 p.m. Power was restored to about 5,600 customers by 10:20 p.m., according to Seattle City Light. Crews were working to restore power to the rest.

For updates on the outage, check the utility’s outage map on its website at http://www.seattle.gov/city-light/outages