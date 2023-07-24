By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Nearly 5,000 customers lost power in West Seattle on Monday evening, according to the Seattle City Light outage map.

The cause of the outage that affected 4,700 customers around 7 p.m. was due to equipment failure, according to the utility provider.

Power was restored to about 2,000 customers around 9 p.m. Restoration for the remaining 2,645 customers without power was estimated to happen at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Hundreds of customers also lost power in North Seattle because of equipment failure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Lauren Girgis: 206-652-6591 or lgirgis@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @laurengirgis.

