Nearly 5,000 customers lost power in West Seattle on Monday evening, according to the Seattle City Light outage map.

The cause of the outage that affected 4,700 customers around 7 p.m. was due to equipment failure, according to the utility provider.

Power was restored to about 2,000 customers around 9 p.m. Restoration for the remaining 2,645 customers without power was estimated to happen at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Hundreds of customers also lost power in North Seattle because of equipment failure.

