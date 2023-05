Nearly 4,200 customers were without power Tuesday afternoon in the Miller Park and Stevens area of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Seattle City Light spokesperson Jenn Strange said power should be restored “momentarily” and the outage was due to a cable failure.

Crews are responding to an outage in the Miller Park and Stevens areas of Capitol Hill affecting approx. 4199 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/nfDxDMdyEA — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) May 2, 2023

Check back for updates.