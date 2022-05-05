UPDATE: By 2:30 p.m., power had been restored to all but 400 or fewer Seattle City Light customers.

As of around 1:30 p.m., nearly 15,000 West Seattle residents are without power.

Seattle City Light lists two outages on its tracker, one affecting 8,696 customers, the other 6,075.

Power is expected to be restored around 4 p.m., according to the utility company’s website.

The cause of the outages is being investigated.