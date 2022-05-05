Power was restored to most of the nearly 15,000 Seattle City Light customers who were in the dark part of Thursday when a downed tree took out two electrical feeders.

One of the two outages listed on Seattle City Light’s tracker affected 8,696 customers, the other 6,075.

Power had been restored to all but about 400 customers by 2:30 p.m., according to the outage map.

“Our crews have restored power to the majority of those affected,” according to a spokesperson for the utility company. “A smaller number of customers are without power as we work to fully resolve the issue.”