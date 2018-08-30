Other mines were dropped in surrounding waters, but haven't been recovered. The Navy will survey the areas to recover any remaining buoyant mines.

An inert mine that was detonated after it was found floating in the water off Bainbridge Island on Tuesday was from an exercise conducted in 2005, the Navy said.

The mine was part of an exercise conducted by the Naval Undersea Warfare Command to practice using unmanned underwater vehicles to detect underwater objects and avoid obstacles, according a statement issued Thursday.

Inert training mines were placed in areas between Brownsville, Keyport and Bainbridge Island. Not all mines were recovered, so the Navy will survey the areas to recover any remaining buoyant mines, it said.

The mine, a large, round object with rods protruding from it, was spotted floating about 400 yards east of Brownsville Marina in Kitsap County. Brownsville is a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap.

The device, which the Navy initially said “appears to be a decades-old military mine of unknown origin,” was detonated Tuesday night.

Boat traffic in and out of the Brownsville Marina was stopped and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office urged people who live along the shoreline between Illahee Dock and Keyport to shelter in place and stay off the beaches.

Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wilson said at the time that the event was a first in his 24 years with the agency.