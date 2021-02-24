People in Seattle’s Central District were being evacuated from buildings near a natural gas leak at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Cherry Street on Wednesday at about noon.

The gas had ignited underground and melted through asphalt, causing flames on a sidewalk, a video from the Seattle Fire Department showed.

2700 Blk. of E. Cherry St.: this is confirmed to be a natural gas leak, the gas has ignited and melted through asphalt. One block in each direction from MLK Jr. Way and E. Cherry St. evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ua5TlnE7nZ — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 24, 2021

Power and natural gas were being shut off in the area. The evacuations were in place between East Columbia Street and East Jefferson Street, and 27th Avenue and 29th Avenue.

According to Seattle City Light, about 2,200 customers were without power as of about 12:30 p.m.