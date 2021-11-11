People and businesses in a one-block radius in Ballard were briefly evacuated Thursday morning as the Seattle Fire Department investigated reports of a natural gas leak.

Crews were on scene in the 2800 block of Northwest Market Street conducting air monitoring to determine the extent of the leak, Seattle Fire said shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Around 11 a.m., the agency said the response was under control with the assistance of Puget Sound Energy.

Pedestrians were allowed back in the area.