The Seattle Fire Department has closed Westlake Avenue North between Mercer and Harrison streets to secure a major gas leak near Republican Street and Westlake. The leak was capped shortly before noon on Saturday.

The fire department evacuated residential and office buildings near the leak, and the city had advised pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area. The fire department did not immediately respond to questions about the cause of the leak.

Residents and workers were allowed back into their buildings, and the area reopened to the public, shortly after noon.

AlertSeattle: Seattle Fire response at Republican St. and Westlake Ave. N. for natural gas leak. Listen to instructions from firefighters on scene. Avoid area.



Follow @seattlefire for incident updates. — AlertSeattle (@AlertSeattle) May 1, 2021

Republican St & Westlake Ave N: evacuated area is from Mercer St south to Thomas St and 9th Ave N east to Fairview Ave N. We are working with @PSETalk to secure the gas leak. pic.twitter.com/xtCfuM9hLp — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 1, 2021

Gotta great view of it from up here. Can smell the gas three blocks away and forty floors up. — D.k. (@SouthLakeSouth) May 1, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.