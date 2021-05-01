The Seattle Fire Department has closed Westlake Avenue North between Mercer and Harrison streets to secure a major gas leak near Republican Street and Westlake. The leak was capped shortly before noon on Saturday.
The fire department evacuated residential and office buildings near the leak, and the city had advised pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area. The fire department did not immediately respond to questions about the cause of the leak.
Residents and workers were allowed back into their buildings, and the area reopened to the public, shortly after noon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
