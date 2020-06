Firefighters were evacuating people in the area around the 5000 block of 14th Avenue Northwest in Ballard due to a natural gas leak at a construction site Wednesday morning.

The fire department urged people to avoid the following area until at least 3 p.m. as Puget Sound Energy works to repair the leak: east of 15th Avenue Northwest to west of 11th Avenue Northwest, and south of Northwest 52nd Street to north of Northwest 49th Street.