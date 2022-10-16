In 1953 The Associated Press released its first Stylebook, what would become known as “the journalist’s bible.” The news organization has published a new version more or less annually ever since.

Flip through the pages of old Stylebooks and you can see language evolving. Words that we don’t use now were widely accepted in years past, painting groups of people with a broad brush. “People-first” or inclusive storytelling — simply asking sources what they want to be called or how they identify themselves — is a relatively recent edict. And it’s directed positive changes in our newsroom style.

When reporters wrote about the protests at Fort Lawton in 1970, some terms — such as “Indian” in all uses — were standard according to AP and other style guides of the time. However, much of the language used to write about that event and similar occupation attempts had no basis in style guides. Instead, it drew on racist stereotypes about American Indians and cliches about the Wild West, garnered from movies. There was no attempt to recognize Native Americans as individuals, or their struggles.

We generally use the terms American Indian and Native American, as The Associated Press (AP) does now, when describing a group of people, or a person whose tribal affiliation is not known, when their background is relevant to the story. Those terms were arrived at after research and discussion.

For individuals, we ask which term the person prefers, and identify tribal affiliation if they have one, which you’ll notice in today’s stories. “If that information is not readily available, try to obtain it,” AP says. We make the same effort, recognizing there is no single American Indian culture or common way of identification. Words people use to describe themselves are powerful and meaningful.

This is all general, of course. Within communities, and across generations, there is disagreement. Brendan Kiley, writer for The Seattle Times’ Pacific NW Magazine, spoke with people about language choices for his Fort Lawton stories published today, as well as about the stories from our archives. Not surprisingly, there are strong opinions about terminology.

Advertising

explore our annotations How The Seattle Times underreported the 1970 occupation of Fort Lawton

Randy Lewis (Wenatchi/Methow elder from the Colville Confederated Tribes) doesn’t have an issue with “Indian,” saying it is, and always was, the term all non-Indians should use. But he does have one with “Indigenous,” calling it “too clumsy, too New Age, too contrived.”

Younger sources use “Indigenous” freely in names of projects and groups. It’s used by some Indigenous people in academia and by people who are Native, or not, in local government.

Further taking the temperature, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, on its Native Knowledge 360 page, offers: “In the United States, ‘Native American’ has been widely used but is falling out of favor with some groups, and the terms ‘American Indian’ or ‘Indigenous American’ are preferred by many Native people” — again, based on conversations, not stereotypes, and also open to, and recognizing, change.

So we continue forward with the aim of respecting differences and recognizing that language and usage evolve.

Some stories The Times published about Fort Lawton in 1970 conflated the action of protesters with war and Old West imagery — using “attack” and “invasion” to describe what we today would call an “occupation,” “protest” or “takeover.” With A1 Revisited, we ask: What did people who were there think about those words? How do they think The Seattle Times’ wording affected the public’s perception of their actions? Today, what is the best way to describe the events of that time?

Lewis says “invasion” probably came from news reports about the 1969-71 takeover of Alcatraz Island off San Francisco by activists who called themselves Indians of All Tribes. He describes the events at Fort Lawton as “The protest. The protest action. The land claim.”

Advertising

“Invasion wasn’t the word we used, but I think we got used to ‘invasion,’ because that’s how outsiders referred to it,” said Ramona Bennett (Puyallup elder), former member and chair of Puyallup Tribal Council. “We used the word ‘claiming.’”

Read More A1 Revisited: Where to learn more about the 1970 Fort Lawton occupation

Sid Mills (Yakama/Cherokee elder), also an activist, said “invade” probably isn’t the right word. “If they had been sympathetic to our struggle, they would’ve used other words: ‘Indians try to acquire land back, asking for help to make this possible.’ There are a lot of ways they could’ve said it.”

Our aim with A1 Revisited is to examine The Times’ past coverage and language, and how they might have affected the people involved and the way readers thought about an event. We do that by asking and listening — and by looking for ways to improve the words we use going forward.