By
The Seattle Times
Indigenous Peoples Day
Ellen Banner
Most Read Local Stories
- Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos live there. So why is Medina asking its residents to pay more in property taxes? VIEW
- When is daylight saving time? Do you need to turn clock back in Washington, given the new law? Your questions answered
- Homeless woman's $1 trailer touches off political storm in West Seattle
- 1 dead, 1 arrested after Lake City fight
- Underlying that West Seattle trailer freakout was a fantasy about Seattle and homelessness | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.