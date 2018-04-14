Seattle Times reporters Jim Brunner and Lewis Kamb have won a 2018 National Headliner Award for their reporting that uncovered child-sexual abuse allegations against former Seattle mayor Ed Murray. And Seattle Times food columnist Bethany Jean Clement received a second place award in the national competition for her ongoing columns examining the changing landscape of food in an increasingly stratified Seattle, from fancy dining at the top of the Space Needle to a philanthropic sandwich shop.

The Murray stories , which won in the category for local news beat reporting or continuing story, documented accusations of sexual abuse against the mayor by relatives and a foster son, and included a 1984 report by an Oregon Child Protective Services investigator that concluded “under no circumstances should Mr. Murray be certified” as a foster parent in the future.

The series first appeared in the summer of 2017. Murray resigned that September after a fifth accusation, from a younger cousin.

The National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic excellence.

Other 2018 awards were given to coverage of ongoing urban violence in Brazil (the Associated Press), the crisis of the Rohingya religious/ethnic minority group in Myanmar (the Washington Post) and a mass shooting in a Baptist church (San Antonio Express). The full list of winners, which were announced April 13, can be found here.