Local News National Guard swoops in to help at Issaquah food bank Originally published April 7, 2020 at 8:20 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 8: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Seattle shows it has heart Photos of the day, April 7: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.