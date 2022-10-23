The Nakia Creek Fire remained at 1,918 acres and rose to 54% containment, thanks to rain and cooler temperatures in the region, according to a Sunday morning update posted by Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

The cool and cloudy conditions Sunday are expected to be followed by intermittent rain Monday. Fire activity is minimal with some smoldering in areas, CRESA said.

Firefighters are continuing to increase the width of containment lines and mop up hot spots, the update states.

All evacuation warnings were lifted Thursday for the Nakia Creek Fire.

Investigators believe the fire was started by people shooting fireworks on Oct. 9 near Larch Mountain and are looking for suspects who may have been driving a white Subaru.