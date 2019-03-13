Local News Mysterious death uncovered Originally published March 13, 2019 at 8:59 pm Seattle Parks & Recreation workers remove the months-old carcass of a California sea lion from the beach at Seacrest Park Cove 1 on Wednesday in West Seattle. The marine mammal’s death was among numerous suspicious sea-lion deaths last fall. It was buried at this site but winter tides uncovered the carcass, so on Wednesday city workers lifted and placed the carcass in a tarp for removal to a local rendering company. Lynn Shimamoto, of Seal Sitters, a volunteer group dedicated to marine- mammal safety and beach stewardship, said the animal was found decapitated on the beach last November, and in life was about 8 feet long and weighed 600 pounds. The animals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act.(Alan Berner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Alan Berner The Seattle Times Related Stories Effort to allow Seattle to use traffic cameras to enforce bus-only lanes dies in Olympia March 13, 2019 Oregon judge faces ethics complaints over 2014 lawsuit March 13, 2019 Advocates for students with disabilities decry trick allegedly used in college-admissions scandal March 13, 2019 Oregon woman pleads guilty during hate crime trial March 13, 2019 More Photo Galleries Cleanup time at the Ballard Locks Restored B-52 bomber makes big move Firefighters climb 1,356 steps in Seattle to fight cancer Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
