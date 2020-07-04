Music and movement filled Seattle’s Jefferson Park on Saturday as families and teens gathered for 4th The Culture, a set of performances put on by the youth-led organization Eastside 4 Black Lives.

“Right now, whenever the Black community and allies come together, it’s been out of a form of pain,” said Jahnvi Madan 18, one of the organizers. “We wanted to bring some Black joy.”

Omar Fageeri, 17, graduated from Newport High School in Bellevue with Madan last year. He said that Eastside 4 Black Lives is mainly focused on changing policies. The group’s next goal is to eliminate school resource officers from local campuses.

To follow the group’s work in the community, check out @eastside4blacklives on Facebook and Instagram.