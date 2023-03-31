Multnomah County’s population has shrunk far faster than any other Oregon county’s since the start of the pandemic, new population estimates from the Census Bureau say.

Its population loss was also one of the steepest in the nation among the nearly 100 counties with populations between 500,000 and 1 million people.

Oregon’s largest county lost 2.5% of its population from April 2020 to July 2022, according to the data released Thursday. In the year leading up to July 2022 alone, the county lost more than 10,500 residents.

In comparison, Jackson County, which has seen the second-largest decline in population in Oregon since the start of the pandemic, saw its population shrink by 0.7% during that time frame.

The Portland area’s other two counties, Washington and Clackamas, each grew by 0.4%.

Ethan Sharygin, director of the Population Research Center at Portland State University, attributed Multnomah County’s population decline in part to an aging population leaving for the suburbs, where more affordable single-family homes are available. He acknowledged other factors, including the reputational damage that Portland suffered earlier in the pandemic and a rise in homelessness. But he said foundational issues such as housing costs likely play a bigger role in where people choose to live.

“A lot of the mobility we see out of Multnomah County is into Washington and Clackamas counties,” Sharygin said.

His center estimates that Multnomah County lost far fewer residents — about 2,300 — from 2021 to 2022 than the 10,510 that the Census Bureau says the county lost during that time frame. Sharygin attributed that discrepancy to differences in the datasets used by the research center and Census Bureau.

Both estimates begin with the counts from the 2020 national census and rely on records such as recorded births and deaths, driver’s licenses applied for or surrendered and other indicators of population change. But the Census Bureau also uses IRS tax returns that PSU researchers don’t get access to until much later in the year. And, while the Census Bureau has to use a standard methodology nationwide, Portland State incorporates localized socioeconomic data, including labor and housing market indicators, Sharygin said.

Nationwide, six of the 92 counties with populations between 500,000 and 1 million have seen their populations decline more sharply than Multnomah County since the start of the pandemic, according to census data. Among them, San Francisco County saw the steepest decline, with its number of residents shrinking by 7.5%.

Multnomah County’s population steadily decreased between July 2020 and July 2021 and from July 2021 to July 2022, even as some of the nation’s largest counties saw outmigration slow in that second period after seeing steeper declines in the first year of the pandemic, according to bureau estimates.

In Washington, King County, which has more than 2.2 million residents, has lost 0.1% of its population since 2020 and actually gained about 13,750 residents in the year leading up to 2022, according to census data. San Francisco County lost 0.3% of its residents in the year leading up to July 2022 after shedding 7.2% of its population in the first year of the pandemic.

“The migration and growth patterns for counties edged closer to pre-pandemic levels this year,” Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the Census Bureau’s population division, said in a statement. “Some urban counties, such as Dallas and San Francisco, saw domestic outmigration at a slower pace between 2021 and 2022, compared to the prior year. Meanwhile, many counties with large universities saw their populations fully rebound this year as students returned.”

Oregon’s population as a whole dropped in 2022 for the first time in decades, primarily due to Multnomah County’s continued population decline. Census Bureau estimates show Oregon lost about 16,000 residents in the year leading up to July 1, 2022, representing about 0.34% of the state’s population. That put Oregon at No. 6 among the fastest-shrinking U.S. states, both in percentage and numeric declines.

Nearly 60% of Oregon counties saw some population decline between 2021 and 2022, according to federal estimates. However, only eight counties in the state had smaller populations in 2022 than at the start of the pandemic, including Lane and Josephine counties. The state now has about 4.24 million residents, according to the Census Bureau.

Those figures contradict the findings from the Population Research Center, which estimated the state had gained 15,000 new residents from 2021 to 2022, an increase of 0.35%.