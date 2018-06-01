All lanes of the northbound portion of the bridge remain closed as firefighters treat the victims and clear the scene. Two of three southbound lanes are also closed.

A crash involving five vehicles on Seattle’s Aurora Bridge has injured three people and stalled traffic on the busy corridor during Friday’s evening rush hour.

All northbound lanes of the bridge, which links the Queen Anne and Fremont neighborhoods, remain closed as firefighters get the injured people out of their vehicles and to hospitals, according to fire and transportation officials. Two of three southbound lanes are also closed.

The circumstances that led up to the collision around 5 p.m. remain unknown.

Transportation officials urge commuters to avoid the bridge.

The Seattle Fire Department reported on Twitter at 5:03 p.m. that crews were on their way to the crash, roughly 10 minutes later saying firefighters were working to extricate one patient from a vehicle by cutting off its roof.

All three people injured, whose ages and genders were not immediately known, are in stable condition, the department said.

No further details on them were immediately available.

As traffic from the closure spills onto surrounding roads, drivers throughout the neighborhoods should expect heavy delays.

Follow @SDOTtraffic on Twitter for live updates on traffic.

This post will be updated.