A 66-year-old Mukilteo man was killed in a climbing accident on Dragontail Peak, 15 miles southwest of Leavenworth, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Thurmer was reported missing by his wife on Monday after he’d gone a day without checking in, the Sheriff’s Office said. Thurmer’s wife said he was a very experienced climber and had been climbing solo in the Enchantments. He was not due back until Tuesday but usually called every day.

A deputy located Thurmer’s vehicle near the Bridge Creek Campground and left him a note to call the Sheriff’s Office when he returned. But on Tuesday he still had not been heard from, police said.

Search and rescue was called in, and on Wednesday morning, a Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a two-person ground team from Chelan County Mountain Rescue started searching for Thurmer.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the helicopter crew spotted his body,. the Sheriff’s Office said.

The ground team arrived at the location around 2:30 p.m., and Thurmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Responders reported that it appeared he had fallen several hundred feet,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.