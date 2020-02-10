Some residents of a 44-house Snohomish County neighborhood — accessible only by a private road that’s been destroyed by a mudslide — were escorted out of the area east of Monroe on Sunday evening so they could get to school and work.

Last week’s deluge of rain created a river of mud that cut them off from the world, ripping, cracking and covering the only road to the Skyview Estates development near Ben Howard Road and 260th Avenue Southeast, KING-TV reported. The road is currently accessible only by all-terrain vehicle or on foot.

The county said it isn’t responsible for repairing the private road, residents told KING, and a geotechnical engineer said it could take a year to fix or replace.

“This is not an easy, overnight fix,” Skyview Estates Board Member Korren Karahalios told KOMO News. “Somebody’s gonna have to step up and help us.”

About 120 people live in the affected neighborhood.

This is a look at the landslide along 260th Ave SE in the Skyview Estates community east of Monroe. You can see a portion of the road above the slide has given way. It’s the only main access point for 44 homes. pic.twitter.com/LDmjjY8WIz — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) February 10, 2020