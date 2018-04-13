Stamm was the first cardiologist at Seattle Children’s hospital and a beloved pediatrician, but what he became known most for was a free summer camp he founded for kids with chronic illnesses.

Dr. Stanley Stamm, who founded the pediatric cardiology department at Seattle Children’s hospital, pioneered treatments for kids with cystic fibrosis at a time when little was understood about the condition, and created a free summer camp for kids with chronic illnesses, died at a nursing home in Seattle on March 27. He was 93.

His daughter, Leslie Boyer, said he died in his sleep of natural causes.

Born in Seattle on July 14, 1924, Dr. Stamm showed a love for caregiving early in life. As a kid, he took care of his grandmother after she moved in during the Great Depression, and gave insulin shots to his diabetic mother.

He graduated from Garfield High School in 1942, where he started dating his wife of 54 years, Ruth. His initial try at college was cut short when he was drafted into World War II, and eventually served in the Navy. When he returned, he completed his undergraduate degree at Seattle University and went to medical school at St. Louis University in Missouri.

After a brief stint in private practice, Stamm, then 38, began working at Seattle Children’s hospital (formerly known as Children’s Orthopedic Hospital), the place he rode his bike to every day for 57 years.

It was there that the tall and soft-spoken Stamm earned his reputation as an unwavering advocate for his patients, and a formative teacher to many who worked with him.

When he was asked by the hospital to relocate from Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood to Bellevue in 1990s, he refused because it would prevent him from seeing some of his patients. Then word got out that other hospitals were courting Stamm, according to a 1993 article from The Seattle Times.

Residents at the hospital wore black to express their grief at the thought of losing him, and former patients wrote op-eds to The Times in support of the physician. He was allowed to stay, a testament to his influence at the hospital and community.

“He’s like a big oak tree. If he left, the place would dissolve, wash down into Lake Washington, erode. It’s his spiritual roots that help keep it together,” Abe Bergman, Dr. Stamm’s former colleague and longtime friend, told The Times.

Dr. Stamm was different from other pediatricians, said Anthony Taylor, a former patient. He made sure kids were empowered with information about their health, and took the time to interview them.

During one of his appointments with the doctor, a group of residents in the room asked about Taylor’s condition, a rare heart defect.

“’Don’t look at me, ask him,’” he remembers Dr. Stamm responding. “[The residents] looked at me sort of puzzled, like, ‘How is this little kid going to be able to explain what’s happening to him?’

“But I was able to, with the correct terminology, because he made sure that I knew what was going on all the time.”

He also made sure Taylor attended his summer camp as a kid and returned to volunteer as an adult, which Taylor has done for decades now.

“He was the Mr. Rogers of pediatrics,” said Dr. Stamm’s son-in-law, Mike Boyer. “It was all about the kids.”

However good he was to patients, his family says, he was even better at home.

“People would come up to me and mother in public and tell us, ‘Oh, Dr. Stamm is so kind.’ And our response was: ‘He’s even kinder than you think he is,’ ” said Boyer, Stamm’s daughter.

He brought his daughters to work with him regularly, and wrote them letters every week while they were away at college. When they had their own children, he took his grandkids on ski trips and cracked body-humor jokes with them. He was also the type of person who didn’t back down from a prank war, and once put a turkey in a colleague’s car as a form of retribution.

His charisma, according to his family, helped him convince others to fall in love with his causes, the chief of them being the summer camp he founded 52 years ago.

The Stanley Stamm Summer Camp, hosted at Sunset Lake Camp in Wilkeson, Pierce County, represented his guiding principle as a doctor: Treat kids like people, not patients. For one week in August, children whose conditions would prevent them from attending a typical sleepaway camp can play outdoors, ride horses, learn archery and have access to medical treatment, should they need it.

He charmed the people he knew — his colleagues, his friends, his family and future in-laws — into helping him fundraise for the camp through bike-a-thons in the San Juan Islands, those close to him say. To keep it free for campers, he also recruited a steady stream of volunteers to help run it, an arrangement that continues to this day.

“He just had it,” said Marc Boyer, Stamm’s grandson. “It’s a type of human magic that certain people have, and he had it.”

After retiring in 2010, Stamm continued to attend camp, and even held planning meetings at his retirement home. It has the endowment income and donation money it needs to run for the foreseeable future, said Michele Rebert, the camp’s director — a dream come true for Stamm, who spoke of wanting to see the camp outlive him.

This summer will the be the first camp session without Dr. Stamm. His memorial is scheduled for the day before, on Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Stamm was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, and his daughter, Pamela Stamm McNutt.

He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Stamm Boyer (Mike Boyer); his son, Andrew Stamm; his grandchildren, Alex (Karen Kinney) McNutt, Nicole (David Toroni) McNutt, Marc (Shaquita Bell) Boyer, Eric Boyer; and his great-grandchild, Zander Stanley McNutt.

His obituary in The Seattle Times said his ultimate wish was for his summer camp to continue. Donations to the camp can be made at this link: https://giveto.seattlechildrens.org/StammCamp50