The lone remaining Russian Consulate on the West Coast was ordered closed by the Trump administration earlier this week.

It was moving day Thursday at the Russian consulate in downtown Seattle.

The consulate and its companion residence in Madison Park were identified by President Trump earlier this week as outposts for Russian intelligence agents and ordered closed as part of an international protest against accusations that Russia was behind the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian intelligence agent and his daughter in Britain.

Russia retaliated Thursday, expelling 60 U.S. diplomats and closing the U.S. embassy in St. Petersburg.

Accusations of covert activities aside, there was nothing very secret about what was happening at the consulate in One Union Square Thursday afternoon: the sound of packing tape being stripped from a roll and applied to cardboard moving boxes was recognizable even through the glass of the bank-teller-like reception in the consulate’s 25th floor office entry.

The only visible activity were two people having a discussion in a large empty waiting room just off the office lobby. A neatly dressed man greeted a reporter in Russian. When asked if the consulate was moving he wearily puffed his cheeks and disappeared, coming back minutes later with another much more casually dressed man who said, “Sorry, sir. There is noting I can say. Just regular moving of boxes.”

As boxes were being loaded onto a moving truck at the building’s loading dock, the consulate’s closing was getting attention from Russian media. Two reporters, one who identified himself as Avi Abramov with “the Russian network” were recording a segment on the steps of One Union Square’s courtyard. The reporter was holding up a copy of Wednesday’s Seattle Times for the camera, with its front page story about the history of Russian espionage in the Pacific Northwest.