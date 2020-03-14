Local News Movin’ and groovin’ on Capitol Hill Originally published March 14, 2020 at 6:33 pm David Savanah practices kuk sool won, a Korean martial art, while listening to reggae music on his earbuds at Bobby Morris Playfield on Capitol Hill on Saturday. The 59-year-old does his workout three times a week for one-hour-sessions. He’s been practicing kuk sool won for two decades. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
