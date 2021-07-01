Loved ones and colleagues of Alexandra “Lexi” Harris, a Seattle police officer who was struck by a driver and killed on Interstate 5 while helping at a crash scene, gathered Thursday for a procession through the Seattle area and a memorial service at T-Mobile Park.

Harris, 38, died June 13. She was on her way home after a shift at work when she came across a three-car collision in the HOV lane of southbound I-5 near South Forest Street. She had stopped to help and gotten out of her car when she was struck by a driver of a fourth vehicle.

The memorial service began shortly after 1 p.m.

“Lexi’s loss was devastating to us and her fellow officers,” SPD Chief Adrian Diaz said in his welcoming address. “Each day since we lost her, my appreciation for the impact she had on this department has grown. … I truly believe Lexi’s legacy is a guide for the entire police department.”

“I thank you for what you have taught this department,” Diaz added. “We will miss you.”

Outside the stadium Thursday morning, friends, family and strangers alike lined the sidewalks, watching in silence as a group of about 100 police officers in bike formation led a procession for Harris. The officers turned onto First Avenue South, passing two fire trucks with their ladders crossed in the overcast sky to hold up an American flag.

The officers then turned onto South Royal Brougham Way, splitting off to stand on opposite ends of the street, bowing their heads in a display of respect as other law enforcement officers saluted the late Harris.

Advertising

The silence was broken by the sounds of bagpipes and drums as people moved from one end of the street to follow the procession ceremony.

Among the people watching the procession were Emeri Hansen and Clinton Radovich, family friends of Harris, who both describe her as a “real life super woman.”

Harris worked in the personal fitness industry before becoming a police officer. Her decision to make her life one of service says a lot about her, Hansen said.

“She changed her career to serve the community, to serve the city, and she didn’t have to,” Hansen said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.