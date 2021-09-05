Mount Rainier National Park staff warned visitors of long delays at the southwest park entrance Sunday morning before Labor Day.

In a visitor alert posted to Twitter, park staff said to expect long lines and congestion at the national park’s Nisqually entrance on State Route 706. Drivers are also encouraged to avoid blocking driveways and roads while waiting, and to consider alternative destinations.

Expect delays at the southwest park entrance on SR706. Check Google Maps for backup. The length of the red line corresponds to vehicles in line. Please do not block driveways/roads while in line outside the park. Look for alternate locations to visit.

Visitors can track the backup on Google Maps. On Sunday morning, the congestion stretched for miles along National Park Highway.

The delays at Mount Rainier follow warnings of heavy holiday weekend traffic on Interstate 5 and other major routes throughout the state, as well as cancellations and long lines for the Washington State Ferries.

To avoid getting stuck in a traffic snarl, drivers can consult the Washington State Department of Transportation’s traffic forecasts and avoid hitting the road during times when traffic is projected to be busiest.