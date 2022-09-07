Mount Rainier is not venting or showing any signs of abnormal behavior, Mount Rainier National Park Service geologist Scott Beason clarified after a tweet early Wednesday caused a stir by claiming the mountain might be venting.

In the tweet, a video showed a slim cloud wafting over the mountain’s highest ridge.

“It’s a lenticular cloud,” Beason said. This type of cloud forms when air moves up and over a mountain.

“It’s just a cloud,” he said. “Completely normal.”

Beason said the U.S. Geological Survey is working to release a statement soon, but in the meantime there’s no cause for concern.

USGS said volcanologists are at the volcano this week, installing new monitoring equipment.

Every year hundreds of earthquakes are detected at or near Mount Rainer. While the mountain is an active volcano, the monitoring system currently in place will provide days if not weeks of advance warning should there be an impending eruption.

The USGS is in the process of developing and implementing a system to better detect Lahar — mud or debris flow that can form during heavy rainfall, snowmelt or landslides — which poses a threat to park visitors, employees and nearby residents.