One driver died after causing a three-car collision on Interstate 5 in Federal Way on Sunday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Rick Johnson, a spokesperson for the State Patrol, said a car was traveling at a “high rate of speed” near 304th Street on Interstate 5 in Federal Way when the driver sideswiped a car and pushed it into another car.

Two of the cars — the speeding one and one of the ones it hit — were pushed off the freeway and onto the street below, Johnson said. The speeding car ejected its driver, who died; the other car flipped over but its occupants only had minor injuries. The other car that was hit was just pushed onto a shoulder.