A child and an adult were killed and three others were critically injured Monday afternoon when a motor home pulling a trailer crashed on an Interstate 90 overpass near Ellensburg.
Three adults and six children were in the motor home when it crashed around 3:30 p.m., near milepost 110, Washington State Patrol said on Twitter. One adult and two children were airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.
Travelers should expect delays on I-90 in both directions near the crash site, the state patrol said.
