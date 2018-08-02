The lawsuit alleges the King County detective used excessive force in dealing with the motorcyclist during a traffic stop, and that the county failed to train and supervise its officers adequately. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

A motorcyclist who had a King County Sheriff’s Office detective point a gun at him during a traffic stop has sued the officer and the county.

Alex Randall, of Shoreline, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court this week, claiming detective Richard Rowe’s actions lacked legal justifications. A video of the encounter taken with Randall’s helmet camera showed Rowe pointing a gun at Randall, cursing and threatening to “dump” him if he moved his motorcycle.

Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht in April suspended Rowe for five days without pay, citing his “excessive use of profanity” and lack of courtesy. She didn’t punish Rowe for pulling his gun, saying she believed the officer when he claimed he thought Randall may have had a weapon in his waistband.

The lawsuit alleges Rowe used excessive force in dealing with Randall and that King County failed to train and supervise its officers adequately. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

“The Constitution defines pointing a gun at a citizen as a use of force, and it is very disturbing that the King County Sheriff’s Office fails to recognize this and adequately train its officers that they must have a lawful justification to point a gun at a citizen,” Randall’s attorney, Christopher Carney, said in an email.

The incident took place last Aug. 16, when Randall pulled to a stop behind other vehicles at the intersection of North 145th Street and Fifth Avenue Northeast in Shoreline. In the video, which was taken with a helmet-mounted camera, Rowe can be seen approaching Randall’s left side. He is on foot and has a handgun tucked in tight to his chest and pointed at Randall.

Rowe does not immediately identify himself as an officer but says, “How ya’ doing?”

Randall, who appears startled, curses, and then says, “What are you doing to me?”

“What do you mean what am I doing?” Rowe replies. “You’re (expletive) driving reckless. Give me your driver’s license or I’m going to knock you off this bike.”

“I will pull over. I am unarmed,” Randall said.

In the exchange that follows, Rowe repeatedly asks Randall for identification, threatens to “dump” the bike if it’s moved and then takes Randall’s wallet from his left pocket.

Randall tells Rowe several times that he cannot hear through the helmet and asks for permission to move the bike off the roadway, turn it off or take off his helmet. Rowe’s vehicle can be seen in a part of the video, and it appears his emergency lights are activated.

“I’m sorry. You have a gun drawn on me,” Randall said. “I’m a little panicked.”

“Yeah, you’re right, because I’m the police,” Rowe said. “That’s right. When you’re driving and you’re going to place people at risk at 100 mph-plus on the god-dang roadway.”

After looking at Randall’s ID, Rowe puts his gun away, says he’s with the Sheriff’s Office and tells the rider that reckless driving is “an arrestable offense.”

Randall said he was not cited, but was extremely angry and alarmed to be confronted by a gun-wielding man in plainclothes over an alleged traffic violation.

A few days later, Randall posted the video on YouTube and the Sheriff’s Office started an internal investigation. Then-Sheriff John Urquhart sympathized with Randall and wrote on Facebook that he would use the video Randall took to train officers on what not to do.

In announcing her decision, Johanknecht disagreed with Urquhart taking sides before the investigation was concluded, and found that Rowe had not erred in drawing his gun, though she did say it should have been pointed downward and not at Randall.

Johanknecht explained that internal investigators had recommended Rowe be suspended for 10 days without pay, but that she was giving him five because he had undergone additional training and was apologetic.

She also said the detective and his family had suffered from “extra stress” due to the scrutiny of the event by news media and the public.

After the April news conference, Randall vowed to file a lawsuit, claiming that his constitutional right to be free from unlawful search and seizure was violated.

“Unfortunately, citizens wronged by a police officer have few meaningful options when public officials fail to properly respond to the officer’s misconduct,” Carney said.

“A lawsuit is an imperfect way to hold officers accountable, but it’s the only one available to Mr. Randall at this point, and we hope that it will bring about positive changes in training and supervision.”