EVERETT — A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver was critically injured when they crashed along Interstate 5 late Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

KOMO-TV reports the motorcyclist, 37, and female passenger, 38, were heading north on the freeway around 10:30 p.m. when they crashed just south of 128th Street Southwest in South Everett, troopers said.

A Patrol trooper who first came to the scene found the female passenger dead and the driver with serious injuries.

It is unclear what caused the fatal accident, the spokesperson said.

