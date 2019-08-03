A motorcyclist pulled over on the side of Interstate 5 near Tacoma Saturday was killed when the driver of a minivan ran him over and then attempted to merge into traffic, striking another vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver of the minivan was arrested on suspicion of DUI, said Trooper Johnna Batiste.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on southbound I-5 just north of South Yakima Avenue. Investigators believe the driver of the minivan was merging onto I-5 when she crossed the gore area, the triangular painted section between the highway and the entrance ramp, where the motorcyclist was stopped, Batiste said.

After hitting the motorcyclist, investigators believe the driver then attempted to change lanes and hit another vehicle traveling south on I-5, Batiste said. The driver of that vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of southbound I-5 in the area were still closed at 8 p.m. and traffic was being rerouted.