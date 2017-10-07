A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night on Interstate 5 in Seattle when he ran into a barrier on the side of the highway.

Aaron Rosen, of Seattle, was found dead in the northbound express lanes just south of Mercer Street, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He lost control of the motorcycle and struck a left-side concrete barrier, according to the State Patrol. The cause of the crash, which occurred shortly after 8 p.m., is under investigation.