A man died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle near Auburn Thursday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist was in the 36700 block of Military Road South, in unincorporated King County, when he struck a car that turned in front of him around 5:45 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. Detectives believe the driver didn’t see the motorcyclist and that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, Abbott said.

The motorcyclist, who the Sheriff’s Office said is around 30, died at the scene.

The road will be closed as the Sheriff’s Office investigates.