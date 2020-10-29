A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car in Federal Way, police said.

The two collided around 3:15 p.m. on 21st Avenue Southwest, just south of the intersection with Southwest Campus Drive, said Federal Way police spokesperson Kurt Schwan. The driver of the car — a 81-year-old woman — hit the motorcyclist while making a left turn into a Safeway parking lot, Schwan wrote in an email.

The man suffered serious head and internal injuries, was transported to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to Schwan.

There’s no evidence that drugs or alcohol was a factor in the collision, Schwan wrote.

No further information about the collision was immediately available.