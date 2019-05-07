A 23-year-old Bothell man died Monday evening after crashing on a motorcycle in Shoreline, making him at least the fourth motorcyclist to die within one week in the Puget Sound region.

Two bikers died in separate crashes that were reported May 1 in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Patrol. The following day, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motorcyclist’s death in Granite Falls.

Monday’s crash occurred when the motorcyclist, Jason Charles Yu, was headed east on Highway 523 around 6:30 p.m. The state patrol said he was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when a woman driving a Honda Fit made a left turn in front of Yu at 17th Avenue Northeast.

Yu struck the side of the car and was fatally injured, police said. The 52-year-old driver of the car wasn’t injured, according to police.

April through October are the deadliest months for motorcycle riders, according to statistics compiled by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute.

State patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigny, who is part of the Eastern Washington Motorcycle Unit, said this time of year is particularly dangerous as many riders are taking their bikes out for their first rides of the year and may need practice.

“Please #ShareTheRoad and #RideSafe,” Trooper Johnna Batiste tweeted after the second fatal motorcycle crash on May 1.