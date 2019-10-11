A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a truck and car on State Route 167 in Renton on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision, which occurred around 2 p.m. near South 180th Street, caused traffic to back up in the area as officials responded. All lanes of the highway were closed just south of Interstate 405 at first, but drivers were slowly getting through a few lanes around 3 p.m., said State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson.

Johnson said officials expected to be on the scene until about 5 p.m.

Troopers are still investigating the collision, but Johnson said a witness told them traffic was stopped when the motorcyclist abruptly moved into the HOV lane in front of a truck pulling a trailer. The truck struck the motorcyclist, who was pushed into a car in front of them and declared dead at the scene, he said.