A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a truck and car on State Route 167 in Renton on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from State Patrol. Three other people involved in the crash were not injured.

The collision, which occurred around 2 p.m. near South 180th Street, caused traffic to back up in the area Friday evening as officials responded.

State Patrol is still investigating investigating the collision, but spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson said a witness said the motorcyclist abruptly moved into the HOV lane in front of a truck pulling a trailer. The truck struck the motorcyclist, who was pushed into a car in front of him, he said.