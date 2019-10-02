A 25-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday when he crashed into a truck turning onto Highway 167 in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department.

The motorcyclist struck the truck around 2:40 p.m. as it was turning to get onto southbound Highway 167 from Willis Street, Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner said in an email. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives will continue to investigate the collision, but Kasner said the preliminary investigation suggests that the truck had a flashing yellow arrow and that the motorcyclist may have been traveling at an “excessive speed.”

The driver of the truck cooperated with police and consented to a blood draw. He did not appear to be under the influence of substances, Kasner said.