A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday on Highway 167 in Kent after the rider ran into the back of a construction vehicle and his bike burst into flames, according to the Washington State Patrol.

State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson said the crash was reported north of South 212th Street shortly after midnight.

Johnson said on Twitter that the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a state Department of Transportation vehicle and caught on fire. Another vehicle then hit the motorcycle.

Three lanes of traffic were closed for several hours, but the road was cleared before the morning commute.

The Patrol has not yet released the name of the motorcyclist or information about what may have caused the crash.