The man died at the scene; the vehicle's occupants were not injured.
A 48-year-old man died Friday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a car in Snohomish.
The man was riding a motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” when he clipped the back end of a car that had pulled out of a driveway, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, citing witnesses. The accident occurred on the 12200 block of Springetti Road at about 6 a.m. Monday.
Springetti Road was temporarily closed while investigators were at the scene of the collision. The man died at the scene but the car’s occupants were not injured, according to the statement.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said she didn’t have further details.
