A 58-year-old Arlington man died Saturday night in Snohomish County when his motorcycle went off a curve in the road and hit a telephone pole, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, occurred at about 10 p.m. near the 23200 block of Pioneer County in Stanwood, according to the sheriff’s office. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Detectives believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s identity, as well as the official cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.