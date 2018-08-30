The motorcycle hit the guardrail, causing the rider to go over it, a State Patrol trooper said. No other vehicles were involved,

A motorcyclist died after a collision on the ramp from Michigan Street to southbound Interstate 5 around noon Thursday, according to Washington State Patrol.

The ramp was closed and the State Patrol advised drivers to use alternative routes as of 12:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist is believed to be a man in his 40s, Trooper Rick Johnson said. Authorities have not determined where the man was from, he said.

The motorcycle hit the guardrail, causing the rider to go over it, Johnson said, citing a witness account. No other vehicles were involved, Johnson said.

Three troopers responded and performed CPR until Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced him dead shortly after, Johnson said.