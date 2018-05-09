The weather forecast is looking good for Mother's Day, with a high predicted of 81 degrees. On Saturday, it's expected to be sunny with a high of 75.

If your mom loves warm spring weather, then this could be a tailor-made Mother’s Day for her.

The National Weather Service in Seattle predicts that this Sunday will be radiant with a high of 81 degrees, thanks to a high-pressure system over the weekend. Saturday, with sun and a high of about 75, won’t be too shabby either, according to meteorologist Ni Cushmeer.

That could make it a lovely weekend to partake in some of the area’s classic offerings and Mother’s Day events, such as a visit to the 10th annual Pike Place Market Flower Festival where flowers, produce and specialty products from more than 40 Washington state farmers will be laid out for the picking.

Another possibility is a trip to the Seattle waterfront, where there will be free parking at four venues: Hillclimb Court Garage, 1422 Western Ave.; Western and Seneca Lot, 1101 Western Ave.; Watermark Tower Garage, 1108 Western Ave.; and Pike Place Market Garage, 1531 Western Ave. A voucher is also available through the Downtown Seattle Association that will be honored at 21 restaurants, stores and attractions, including the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel.

For moms who love the outdoors, Cedar River Watershed Education Center in North Bend invites everyone to celebrate on Sunday with tea, coffee, snacks and a stroll on the watershed’s 90,500 pristine and protected acres.

Cushmeer says the forecast of 81 on Sunday isn’t out of the ordinary, as this is the time of year when we typically start experiencing the season’s first really warm days.

In the days leading up to the weekend, we’ll see a bit of cool weather on Wednesday, with cooler, cloudier and perhaps even showery weather on Thursday before things start to warm up Friday, with clouds in the morning clearing by midafternoon and a predicted high of 65 degrees.

On Monday, the temperatures are expected to ease down a bit back into the mid-70s, Cushmeer said.