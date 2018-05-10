Mothers and children, what are some of the worst Mother's Day gifts you've given or received? Let us know and we might publish some of your responses.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and there’s no shortage of presumably good and meaningful ideas for last-minute gifts: brunches she’ll love, crafts she’ll cherish and experiences she’ll treasure.

But let’s put all that aside for the moment, as well as whatever reverence you have for the true meaning and intent of the day, and share instead some true horror stories of Mother’s Day giving gone wrong.

Mothers and children, what are some of the worst, and we mean truly terrible, Mother’s Day gifts you’ve given or received?

Were there tchotchkes relegated to the Goodwill bin as soon as possible?

Burned breakfasts that forced mom into scouring mode?

Flowers that set off allergies?

A well-intended adventure that ended with tears, toilets overflowing or a trip to the emergency room?

Please share your tale with Christine Clarridge at 206-464-8983 or emailing cclarridge@seattletimes.com.

We all need a little more levity in our lives these days and tales of woe and bad decisions make the best stories after all. And remember, we’ll be laughing with you, not at you.