Record-breaking warm weather tempted people out of isolation and into Seattle parks over the weekend, and although the city tried to keep them apart, some ignored physical distancing guidance meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Games were struck up on ballfields. Cars were all over the place at Discovery Park. The trails at Green Lake Park were full of skateboarders, roller bladers and bicyclists zooming past a sign banning skateboarding, rollerblading and bicycling.

The city deployed about 70 “park ambassadors” around Seattle to remind people not to form groups or picnic. Police helped clear parks and popular beaches, including Golden Gardens, at 8 p.m. Saturday without incident, said Jesus Aguirre, superintendent for Seattle’s Parks and Recreation department.

“We want to be sure we can keep everybody safe,” Aguirre said. “We are monitoring it closely, and if we have to close parks again, we will.”

Enforcement at Green Lake on Sunday was sparse, although a sign warned sunbathers, “Crowded Parks lead to Closed Parks.” Others advised, simply: “Keep it moving.”

The ambassadors are at only some of the biggest parks, so it is up to each person to follow the rules, Aguirre said. “Ambassadors can’t do this work. We all have to do this work.”

Aguirre said Sunday afternoon that despite some folks coming within 6 feet of each other — the minimum distance health experts say to stay apart to avoid spreading the virus — by and large, the weekend was progressing well.

“Overall it was kind of what we expected,” Aguirre said. “We expected to have lots of folks out there but they seemed to be behaving themselves, in most cases.”

Whether the parks stay open depends on how people behave, Ernie Apreza, communications director for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

“One thing we made really clear is we will move to close parks as necessary,” Apreza said. Residents should continue to observe the governor’s stay-home order and use the parks just to take a break, he added.

The city parks department continues to close parking areas at the largest parks and recommends that people walk to their neighborhood park to disperse use rather than converging on popular ones.

Mike Faulk, spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee, said the governor also is keeping an eye on the situation — and on health statistics — especially given how crowded parks were before he moved to close them.

“As with lifting prohibitions on other activities, it may require a little more time to see how the changes in restrictions affect the data,” Faulk said.