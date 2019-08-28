More than 100,000 Motel 6 guests whose information was shared with U.S. immigration agents can files claims for part of a $12 million settlement the company agreed to pay Washington state.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the hotel chain violated the privacy of the guests when it turned over entire guest lists without a warrant, and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement used the lists to investigate those with Latino-sounding names. Some wound up being deported.

At least nine Washington residents were detained because of Motel 6’s policies, the attorney general’s office said.

A Seattle man who stayed at a Motel 6 near SeaTac was detained in the hotel parking lot and deported days later. “The man was the sole provider for the household and his wife is currently struggling to support their toddler and four other children,” Ferguson’s office wrote.

A Vancouver, Washington, father of six, who had lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years, was detained and deported after staying at a Motel 6, Ferguson’s office said.

Guests who stayed at any of seven Motel 6 locations in the state between January 2015 and September 2017 may be eligible. The period for filing a claim opened Wednesday and runs until Dec. 31. The motel sites are: South Seattle, Bellingham, North Everett, South Everett, South Tacoma and two SeaTac sites.

Most of the $12 million settlement — $10.25 million — will be divvied up as restitution for the 80,000 guests whose privacy was violated. The amount guests receive will depend on the harm they suffered and the number of claims filed.

