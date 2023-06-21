A new poll suggests most Seattle residents support arresting people for public drug use, but have less clear views on individual possession charges.

The Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll asked a variety of questions about city politics of 500 Seattle residents, and found that just under 60% say they support police making arrests for the public use of illegal drugs, one of the most contentious issues in the city.

“It’s clear, the public, small business owners, those who work in Seattle are all aligned and demanding the same thing — urgent action by the city to address Seattle’s drug crisis,“ said Downtown Seattle Association President & CEO Jon Scholes on Tuesday, citing poll results.

The Downtown Seattle Association has been one of the most prominent pro-law enforcement voices in the city on several policy discussions, including the question of whether — and how severely — to punish people for drug possession, which has consumed much of state and city politics this year.

Earlier this month, the Seattle City Council narrowly voted down a bill to adopt a new state law, which will make both public use and possession of illegal drugs gross misdemeanors statewide beginning July 1. By not adopting the bill, the council has not prohibited police from making arrests, but blocked the city attorney from prosecuting, at least temporarily.

The vote came after a lengthy public meeting in which a vast majority of public commenters rejected the idea, calling it a resurgence of the war on drugs.

“What City Council heard during one public comment period on a June afternoon was demonstrably out of step with how Seattle voters feel about how to approach this public health crisis,” Scholes added.

Men who responded to the poll strongly favored arrests, with 65% in support while women were more torn, with 54% in favor of arrests. An even larger divide was present among ages of respondents, with the youngest age group [those 18-24] split 50-50, while the oldest respondents [those 65 and older] were 68% in favor of arrests.

Councilmember Sara Nelson, who co-sponsored the bill to allow the prosecutions in Seattle, said Tuesday that she was “not surprised” by the results, noting that parents, business owners and others are “constantly” expressing concerns about public use.

“This is completely in line with what I’ve been hearing from my constituents ever since I got into office,” Nelson, who has been a citywide council member since January 2022, said.

The Legislature and City of Seattle have been grappling with the fallout of a 2021 Supreme Court decision, which deemed Washington’s felony drug possession law unconstitutional.

State legislators passed a bill in a May special session that makes drug possession a gross misdemeanor and criminalizes public use, prompting debate over whether Seattle would adopt the law into city code and allow prosecutions.

In the poll, respondents were far less clearly decided on how strictly, if at all, possession should be penalized.

When asked if they think drug possession should be a felony, gross misdemeanor, misdemeanor or have no criminal charge, respondents were torn, but favored a less harsh penalty.

Simple misdemeanor was the most popular choice among respondents with 32.8%, followed by having no criminal penalty with 23.4% — meaning over 55% of respondents support a lesser charge than that passed by the state. Another 21.8% support the current level of gross misdemeanor, 13.2% were undecided and 8.8% thought possession should be a felony.

Nelson did not comment on the mixed response to the favored charge for possession, but noted that the original bill, proposed by City Attorney Ann Davison and co-sponsored by Nelson and Councilmember Alex Pedersen, started as a proposal to make public drug use a simple misdemeanor.

The City Council is not able to change the associated maximum penalties, or classification of the charge, if they adopt the state law.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who acted as the crucial swing vote opposing and ultimately tanking the council bill earlier this month, said that regardless of whether there are arrests, the goal should be a non-punitive response to addiction.

“Enforcing the ordinance does not mean that you have to enforce it in the carceral way,” Lewis said, noting that his goal is not to send people to jail for substance abuse.

“I’m sure if you asked that question, most people would agree that you want to have pathways and mechanisms to emphasize diversion, treatment and pathways to recovery rather than using the deterrence of incarceration as the primary method to prevent public drug use,” Lewis added.

Nelson shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I’m interested in providing an added incentive for people to seek treatment.”

Lewis has said he could support the bill in a future vote if the city took appropriate steps to establish a new therapeutic court and a task force formed by the mayor is set to discuss next steps with the goal of reintroducing the bill to council this summer.

Polling was conducted over the phone between June 12-16. It has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

More poll results will be released in the coming days on subjects including housing, city politics and public safety.